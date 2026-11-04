Nigerian Midfielder Quadri Liameed Discharged After Head Injury In Spain

Nigerian midfielder Quadri Liameed has been discharged from hospital after suffering a head injury during Sabadell’s 2-1 defeat to Albacete in the Spanish second division on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was knocked unconscious in the 42nd minute of the encounter at the Carlos Belmonte Stadium when Albacete forward José Corpas accidentally struck him in the head while attempting a volley.

A video of the incident, which went viral on Wednesday, showed Liameed collapsing just outside the penalty area after taking the blow.

Medical personnel from both clubs immediately attended to the midfielder, who briefly lost consciousness. He received treatment, was fitted with a neck brace and carried off on a stretcher before an ambulance transported him to Hospital Quirón Santa Cristina for further examinations.

Corpas received a straight red card for the challenge, while the referee stopped the match for about nine minutes.

Sabadell later confirmed that Liameed had regained consciousness and that initial medical examinations produced encouraging results.

In an update posted on its 𝕏 account on November 1, the club announced that the midfielder had been discharged after completing the necessary tests.

The club wrote: “The best of the news has arrived!

“@Qlimeed has received medical discharge after all the tests have come out well and will return tonight to Sabadell!

“We want to thank the medical services of @AlbaceteBPSAD for the help received at all times.”

Liameed subsequently returned to Sabadell by car, accompanied by a member of the club’s medical staff.

His father, Hajji Gafar, also confirmed that the midfielder was stable and expected to undergo a Buffalo Concussion Bike Test (BCBT) within 48 hours.

“My son is now in a stable condition and is expected to undergo a Buffalo Concussion Bike Test (BCBT) within the next 48 hours. The Spanish medical team attending to him gave me some encouraging news yesterday, and I am relieved and grateful,” he said, as reported by Bsnsports on Tuesday.

“I also intend to travel to Spain within the next 10 days to personally see Quadri, spend some time with him and support him through this recovery process.”

Despite playing with 10 men following Corpas’s dismissal, Albacete held on to secure a 2-1 win over Sabadell.

Liameed who was born in Lagos on April 8, 2002, began his football career with Lagos-based 36 Lion FC before moving to Spain, where he played for Lleida Esportiu.

He joined Sabadell in July 2025 after leaving Lleida.

Meanwhile, Corpas could face a suspension of between four and 12 matches under Article 102 of the Spanish football disciplinary code if the incident is deemed to have caused serious injury.

The Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee is yet to decide on the punishment.