Francis Uzoho Bids Emotional Farewell To Omonia After Seven Years

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, has bid an emotional farewell to Cypriot First Division club AC Omonia after seven years with the club.

Francis Uzoho, 27, thanked Omonia fans for their love and support, saying the affection they showed him throughout his time in Cyprus will remain special to him.

Uzoho first joined Omonia on loan from Deportivo La Coruña in July 2019 before returning to the club on a permanent deal in the summer of 2021. He went on to make 77 appearances across all competitions, conceding 84 goals and keeping 29 clean sheets.

The Nigerian goalkeeper, who was part of the Golden Eaglets squad that won the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup, reflected on his time at the club in a message posted on Instagram.

“What a journey it has been for me with this badge on my chest, filled with so many memories. It was a privilege to represent this prestigious club,” Uzoho wrote.

“A heartfelt thank you to the fans; the affection you have shown me from day one until my last day will always be cherished.

“I’d hate to say goodbye, but it’s not in my hands. I will always love this club. Goodbye.”

Uzoho’s departure ends a lengthy spell that saw him become a familiar face at Omonia and make a total of 77 appearances for the club.

The goalkeeper joined Omonia at 20 and spent the majority of his senior career with the club.