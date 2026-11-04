Samuel Chukwueze Undergoes Successful Surgery

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze has undergone successful surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hip and is expected to spend at least three months on the sidelines.

AC Milan confirmed the operation earlier today, November 4, stating that it took place in London and was performed by Professor Ernest Schilders, with Dr Stefano Mazzoni in attendance.

The Italian club said the 27-year-old would return to Italy later today to begin his rehabilitation following the successful procedure.

Although Milan did not provide an official recovery timeline, Italian media reports suggest Chukwueze could be out for at least three months, with some estimates putting his return as late as spring 2027.

Corriere dello Sport reported that the winger faces a minimum three-month absence, while La Gazzetta dello Sport suggested his recovery could take up to five months.

The injury could also rule him out of Nigeria’s upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars.

Chukwueze sustained the injury during AC Milan’s 1-0 defeat to Atalanta on October 18. He initially received conservative treatment before the club opted for surgery after further medical assessment.

The former Villarreal winger had made an encouraging start to the season following his return from a season-long loan at Fulham, providing two assists in eight appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri.