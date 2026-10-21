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Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Emotional Support To Injured PSG Star Kvaratskhelia

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By Ernest Victor
File photo of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Cristiano Ronaldo.
File photo of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Key Takeaways

  • Cristiano Ronaldo sent Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia a message of encouragement after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Barcelona.
  • PSG confirmed that Kvaratskhelia injured his right knee during the Champions League match and would undergo surgery in the coming days.
  • Kvaratskhelia expressed disappointment over the injury but promised to work hard during his recovery and return stronger for his supporters.

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of encouragement to Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the Georgian international suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the club’s Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Naija News reports that the 25-year-old injured his right knee during the encounter, with PSG confirming that he would undergo surgery in the coming days. The injury is expected to keep him out of action for several months.

Ronaldo, who has been Kvaratskhelia’s childhood idol, urged the winger to remain confident and determined as he prepares for surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared the Portuguese forward’s message on 𝕏 on Wednesday.

“The hardest battles in football are often ones nobody sees,” Ronaldo said.

“I know that feeling, Kvara. But never forget what brought you this far, and don’t let a difficult moment make you doubt how far you can go.

“Keep that fire on. Your best is still to come.”

Kvaratskhelia also expressed his disappointment, admitting that he had struggled to accept the setback despite preparing thoroughly for the Barcelona encounter.

“Why me? I was not ready for this,” he said.

The winger explained that he had prayed before every match to avoid injuries but was devastated by the latest setback.

“Before every match I play, I ask God to leave the field unscathed, but in vain,” he added.

Despite his disappointment, the Georgian international vowed to work hard during his recovery and return stronger for his supporters.

“I know I have to come back stronger for my people who always support me. I won’t let you down; I promise I won’t waste a second. Thank you all for your support, see you soon,” he said.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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