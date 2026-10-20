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Cristiano Ronaldo Banned, Fined €255 Over Portugal Camp Exit

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By Ernest Victor
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Key Takeaways

  • The Portuguese Football Federation handed Cristiano Ronaldo a 30-day suspension and fined him €255 for leaving Portugal’s international camp in September.
  • Ronaldo accepted responsibility and apologised, while the FPF said it considered his remorse, contributions to football and sporting achievements when deciding the punishment.
  • Ronaldo has already served 19 days of the suspension, which began on October 1 and will not affect his availability for Portugal’s upcoming matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a 30-day suspension and fined €255 by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) for leaving Portugal’s international camp in September.

The 41-year-old left the squad after being an unused substitute against Norway and learning that he would not start against Denmark on 1 October.

Ronaldo later defended his decision in a lengthy statement, accusing Portugal coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his word twice and committing an “absolute breach of trust”.

However, the suspension will not affect his availability for Portugal’s upcoming matches, as it took effect on the day of the Denmark fixture. The Al-Nassr captain has already served 19 days of the ban.

Portugal are scheduled to face Denmark again in the Nations League on 14 November before travelling to Wales three days later.

In its disciplinary ruling, the FPF said it considered Ronaldo’s remorse, his contributions to football and his sporting achievements when determining the punishment.

The committee also noted that the forward submitted his curriculum vitae, detailing his awards and career accomplishments, as part of his defence.

Ronaldo accepted responsibility for leaving the camp and apologised to his teammates and supporters. He also acknowledged that he deserved to be punished for his actions.

Jesus has denied reaching any agreement with the forward but said a return to the national team remains possible.

FPF president Pedro Proença has also expressed the federation’s desire to see the captain return once the disciplinary matter is resolved. Speaking to the Portuguese outlet Record, Proença said there was a “strong desire” to welcome him back.

Ronaldo remains Portugal’s record men’s international goalscorer and appearance holder, with 146 goals in 234 matches. He helped the country win Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in December 2022 on a reported annual salary of £177m and signed a contract extension in 2025.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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