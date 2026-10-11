Cristiano Ronaldo To Return To Portugal Squad In November

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the national team for the November international break, according to Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proença.

Even though Naija News reported that the FPF has suspended him for leaving the squad without official permission, Proença said the federation, head coach and players all want the Al-Nassr forward back in the squad, adding that the 41-year-old is also willing to return.

“The Federation, the coach, and all the teammates are aligned: we want Cristiano back. I expect him back already during the November international break,” Proença said, according to a report shared by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on 𝕏 on Saturday, October 10.

“Cristiano is also willing to return. He’s the best of all time.”

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has represented Portugal for more than two decades and remains the country’s all-time leading goalscorer. He has also won five Ballon d’Or awards during his career.

If this report is anything to go by, Cristiano Ronaldo would be in Portugal’s squad that will execute the UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark on November 14 at home and away against Wales on November 17, 2026. Naija News gathered that Portugal have already booked themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament with two group games to spare.