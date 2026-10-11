 Skip to content
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo To Return To Portugal Squad In November

Published
By Ernest Victor
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Key Takeaways

  • Portuguese Football Federation president, Pedro Proenca, said Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo should return to the national team during the November international break.
  • Proenca said the federation, head coach and players want the Al-Nassr forward back, despite Naija News reporting his suspension for leaving camp without permission.
  • The report suggests Ronaldo could feature in the UEFA Nations League games against Denmark on November 14 and Wales on November 17, 2026, as Portugal have sealed a quarter-final spot.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the national team for the November international break, according to Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proença.

Even though Naija News reported that the FPF has suspended him for leaving the squad without official permission, Proença said the federation, head coach and players all want the Al-Nassr forward back in the squad, adding that the 41-year-old is also willing to return.

“The Federation, the coach, and all the teammates are aligned: we want Cristiano back. I expect him back already during the November international break,” Proença said, according to a report shared by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on 𝕏 on Saturday, October 10.

“Cristiano is also willing to return. He’s the best of all time.”

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has represented Portugal for more than two decades and remains the country’s all-time leading goalscorer. He has also won five Ballon d’Or awards during his career.

If this report is anything to go by, Cristiano Ronaldo would be in Portugal’s squad that will execute the UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark on November 14 at home and away against Wales on November 17, 2026. Naija News gathered that Portugal have already booked themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament with two group games to spare.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.