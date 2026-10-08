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Ronaldo Pays Tribute To Messi After Argentina Farewell

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By Ernest Victor
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File photo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
File photo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Key Takeaways

  • Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, praised Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain ended his international career in a three-0 friendly win over Benin.
  • Messi scored one goal and made two assists in his farewell match, then posted on Instagram after calling retirement from Argentina duty the “saddest day” of his career.
  • Ronaldo wrote that Messi’s Argentina story “will last forever”, as both stars with 13 Ballon d’Or awards featured at the summer World Cup.

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain made his final international appearance in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

Messi scored one goal and provided two assists in his farewell match for La Albiceleste before reflecting on the occasion in an Instagram post. It was his first public statement since describing the prospect of ending his international career as the “saddest day” of his career.

Ronaldo responded to Messi’s post with a message celebrating his former rival’s international career. “Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will last forever,” the 41-year-old wrote. “All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug.”

The two superstars have dominated world football for more than two decades and have won 13 Ballon d’Or awards between them. Messi has claimed the prestigious award eight times, while Ronaldo has won it five times.

They both featured at the FIFA World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico over the summer, but experienced contrasting campaigns. Messi inspired Argentina to the final with eight goals and four assists before Spain won the tournament, while Ronaldo scored three goals as Portugal were eliminated in the last 16.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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