Ronaldo Pays Tribute To Messi After Argentina Farewell

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain made his final international appearance in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

Messi scored one goal and provided two assists in his farewell match for La Albiceleste before reflecting on the occasion in an Instagram post. It was his first public statement since describing the prospect of ending his international career as the “saddest day” of his career.

Ronaldo responded to Messi’s post with a message celebrating his former rival’s international career. “Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will last forever,” the 41-year-old wrote. “All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug.”

The two superstars have dominated world football for more than two decades and have won 13 Ballon d’Or awards between them. Messi has claimed the prestigious award eight times, while Ronaldo has won it five times.

They both featured at the FIFA World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico over the summer, but experienced contrasting campaigns. Messi inspired Argentina to the final with eight goals and four assists before Spain won the tournament, while Ronaldo scored three goals as Portugal were eliminated in the last 16.