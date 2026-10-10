Portugal Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo’s Suspension Over Training Camp Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo could face further disciplinary action from Portugal after the country’s football federation provisionally suspended him while investigating his departure from the national team’s training camp in September.

Naija News reports that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed the decision in a statement issued by its Disciplinary Council, according to Portuguese public broadcaster RTP on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

“Foi determinada a suspensão preventiva não automática do jogador” (a non-automatic provisional suspension of the player was imposed),” the federation’s statement said, as quoted by RTP.

The council said it opened disciplinary proceedings against the Al-Nassr forward on October 9 over the possible disciplinary implications of information reported to it two days earlier.

The case was referred to the FPF’s Disciplinary Investigation Commission on Saturday and classified as urgent.

The federation, however, said details of the proceedings would remain confidential until the investigation was completed.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen on September 30 following a reported disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the team.

The incident raised questions about the relationship between the Portugal captain and the coach, and the forward later acknowledged that leaving the camp was wrong.

In a report published on October 6, beIN SPORTS said Ronaldo had apologised to his teammates and indicated that he was ready to accept any punishment imposed on him.

“I should not have done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine,” Ronaldo said in a statement quoted by the sports broadcaster.

Despite the controversy, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly ruled out retiring from international football and expressed his willingness to return to the national team after serving any suspension.

RTP also reported that Ronaldo had indicated his readiness to rejoin Portugal’s squad.

The latest decision by the FPF is provisional, meaning the disciplinary process is still ongoing. The federation has not announced the final punishment Ronaldo could face, as the investigation into his departure from the training camp continues.