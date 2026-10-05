Portugal FA Chief Breaks Silence On Ronaldo-Jorge Jesus Dispute

Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença has said Cristiano Ronaldo remains an important part of the national team despite his recent dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo became the centre of controversy after leaving Portugal’s training camp following comments made by Jesus during a press conference ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Denmark.

Proença described the incident as a misunderstanding and said the federation now has time to address the matter following the completion of Portugal’s first four Nations League matches.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Proença said: “Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player in history. He has devoted more than 20 years to Portuguese football and embodies the ultimate representation of Portuguese identity.

“His participation with the national team is thoroughly justified by his outstanding footballing abilities, a fact that cannot be disputed. He will maintain his position within this squad whenever he is fit and ready.

“The incident between him and Jorge Jesus was merely a misunderstanding that requires internal resolution.

“Cristiano participates in the national team; he represents our emblem, and he served as captain during the first of the four matches.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese icon and an exceptional player. He could have ended his career at the World Cup, but he didn’t because of his love for his national team.

“I can attest to the bond he shares with the Portuguese people and our national team.

“Now that the four matches are over, we have the time and calm to sit down together and resolve the misunderstanding.

“Cristiano is part of our legacy, and he will always be here whenever the coach wants him.”

Portuguese Minister of Economy Manuel Castro Almeida also backed Ronaldo’s continued involvement with the national team, describing the 41-year-old as the country’s most famous person.

“Many people only know Portugal thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo,” Almeida said.

Speaking via Foot Mercato, the minister added: “It would be good if Portugal could continue to count on this asset. Ronaldo has a huge impact on the projection and promotion of the Portugal brand. He is the most famous person in Portugal; many people only know Portugal thanks to him.”

Meanwhile, Portugal have won all four matches since Jesus took charge of the national team. They defeated Norway 2-1 in their final Nations League group-stage match on Sunday night.