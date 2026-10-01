Rafael Leão Takes Cristiano Ronaldo’s No.7 Shirt For Portugal

Rafael Leão will wear Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic No.7 shirt for Portugal’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches after the veteran forward left the national team camp.

UEFA confirmed the change in Portugal’s revised squad list ahead of Thursday evening’s clash with Denmark in Copenhagen.

Leão, who normally wears No.17 for the national team, has been assigned the No.7 shirt for the matches against Denmark and Norway.

New call-up Fábio Silva has taken Leão’s previous No.17 shirt.

The change comes after Ronaldo left the Portugal camp on Wednesday following reported tensions with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on Sunday after starting the previous match, a 1-0 win against Wales.

The 41-year-old later addressed his departure on social media, saying he would reveal “the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave” in time.

Reports claimed Ronaldo’s departure followed a heated disagreement with Jesus and talks with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença.

Ronaldo could also face disciplinary action over his departure. Portuguese Football Federation regulations state that a player who leaves national-team duty without justification can receive a suspension of one to six months. Professional players can also be fined between €500 and €1,000.

The regulations state: “Any player who, having been duly called up, abandons or fails to attend training, a match, or any activity of the national teams […] without justification shall be sanctioned with a suspension of one to six months.”

Jesus has defended his decision to leave Ronaldo on the bench, insisting that he has the final say over team selection.

“I can promise whatever I want. I am the manager. I told the player he was not going to play. I’ll put him on the bench; if I need you for 30 minutes, you’ll play, and if not, you won’t,” Jesus said.

He added: “No player will ever change my mind. Not him, not anyone in football. Not any president either. Never, zero.”

Portugal currently lead Group A4 after victories over Wales and Norway. They face Denmark in Copenhagen on Thursday before hosting Norway at the Estádio do Dragão on Sunday.