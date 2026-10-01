Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Sparks Backlash With Attack On Portugal Fans, Media

Cristiano Ronaldo’s elder sister, Elma Aveiro, has sparked a backlash after attacking Portuguese fans, the national media and the country’s football structure following her brother’s decision to leave the Portugal camp.

Aveiro defended Ronaldo on Instagram by resharing a post from a supporter and endorsing its contents with the caption, “Everything was said on here.” The post said Ronaldo deserved greater respect while criticising the organisation of the national team and Portuguese journalism.

The message also accused Portuguese supporters of being “envious, disdainful, ignorant” and claimed they deserved to return to the “mediocrity” that existed in Portuguese football before Ronaldo’s emergence.

The comments have drawn criticism from fans and pundits, who argued that the remarks unfairly targeted supporters who have backed Ronaldo and the national team throughout his international career.

Ronaldo’s departure from the national team camp came amid reported tension over his role under new head coach Jorge Jesus. The forward was an unused substitute during Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on Sunday, marking the first time in 18 years that he had remained on the bench for an entire match while part of the squad.

Ronaldo later confirmed his departure in a statement on Instagram, saying it followed the national team’s press conference and a conversation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença.

“After the press conference of the national team, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team camp,” Ronaldo wrote.

“In time, I will tell all the Portuguese the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave the national team, to which I always devoted myself.

“Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my teammates good luck, without exception.”

Portugal still have two matches scheduled during the international break, beginning with a meeting against Denmark on Thursday before facing Norway again on Sunday.

Ronaldo played 67 minutes in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Wales, although he had a goal disallowed, before sitting out the entire win over Norway.