Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Portugal National Team Camp, Vows To Tell The Truth

Portugal captain, Crisitiano Ronaldo, has left the national team camp of his country.

Naija News reports that he disclosed this on Wednesday, noting that his decision to leave the camp followed a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proença after the press conference by the National Team Coach, Jorge Jesus.

He also promside to reveal the truth about what transpired in the camp tp the public in due course.

“After the National Team coach’s press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the National Team training camp”.

“In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself”.

“Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates,” Ronaldo said as reported by Fabrizio Romano on his 𝕏 account.

Earlier, Naija News had reported that Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with head coach Jorge Jesus after being left on the bench throughout the 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday, September 27.

Follwing the incident, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) reportedly arranged emergency talks involving Ronaldo, Jesus and federation president Pedro Proença to resolve the situation.

Ronaldo was reportedly promised around 30 minutes of playing time but Jesus did not bring him on during the match. Gonçalo Ramos scored the winning goal as Portugal secured their second consecutive win in Group A4.

Jesus explained after the game that he had intended to introduce Ronaldo but the circumstances of the match prevented him from doing so.