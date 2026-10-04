Cristiano Ronaldo Likes Felipe Melo’s Criticism Of Portugal Teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared to support former Brazil international Felipe Melo’s criticism of Portugal’s treatment of him following his controversial departure from the national team camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, left Portugal’s camp earlier this week after reportedly becoming frustrated at being left on the bench during Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on Sunday. He later requested talks with head coach Jorge Jesus before departing the squad, leaving his international future uncertain.

Ronaldo subsequently missed Portugal’s 4-2 Nations League victory over Denmark on Thursday as tensions continued to grow around his exit.

Following the match, Melo criticised Portugal’s treatment of Ronaldo and compared it with the respect Lionel Messi received from opponents while representing Argentina.

“I see a grotesque difference in the players’ treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo in relation to Argentina players with [Lionel] Messi,” Melo told SportV.

“I see much more respect from the opponents who play against Cristiano Ronaldo; I think that’s wrong.

“No one reaches the level of Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s unacceptable. You can’t let the best player in history leave like that, as if nothing had happened. You can’t.”

A video of Melo’s comments was later posted on Instagram, with The Sun reporting that Ronaldo was among those who liked the post.

The Portugal captain had earlier promised to reveal the reasons behind his departure, saying he would eventually tell the Portuguese public “the truth”.

“After the press conference of the national team coach, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team camp,” he said.

“In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always devoted myself.

“Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my teammates good luck, without exception.”

Ronaldo also appeared to receive support from former Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund, who scored Denmark’s goal and celebrated with his trademark “Siu” celebration before appearing to exchange words with Jesus after the final whistle.