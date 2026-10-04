Rafael Leão Explains Special Meaning Of Portugal’s No. 7 Shirt

Portugal forward Rafael Leão has revealed the special meaning behind wearing the No. 7 shirt, saying the famous number allows him to honour his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rafael Leão spoke after wearing the shirt number in Portugal’s convincing win over Denmark, where João Cancelo, Gonçalo Ramos, Vitinha and João Félix scored in the 4-2 victory.

Leão said Ronaldo has been his idol since childhood and revealed that the number also has personal significance because his children were born on the seventh day of the month.

“It’s been special for me to wear the No. 7 shirt because Cristiano is my idol since I was a child,” Leão said. “My kids were also born on the 7th, so I am so happy.”

The forward said he understood the responsibility that comes with wearing the shirt and was pleased to mark the occasion with a win. “I tried my best to respect this number, this shirt. I am happy with the win,” he said.

Leão’s comments come as uncertainty continues over Ronaldo’s future with the Portugal national team following his reported disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Naija News reports that Ronaldo left the team’s camp after the dispute and said that “the truth” would eventually emerge. Portuguese media have since reported that the Portuguese Football Federation is pushing for a reconciliation between the two, with a meeting reportedly expected next week.

The dispute has also attracted political attention in Portugal, with Prime Minister Luís Montenegro reportedly contacting those involved.