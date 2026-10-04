Fernandes Breaks Silence On Ronaldo’s Exit From Portugal Camp

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal’s greatest football symbol despite taking over the national team captaincy from the former Real Madrid forward.

Naija News reports that Fernandes made the remarks after leading Portugal to a 4-2 victory over Denmark in the Nations League on Thursday, following Ronaldo’s departure from the national team camp.

Ronaldo reportedly left the camp after a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus, having been left out of Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway last week.

With the 41-year-old absent, Fernandes was handed the captain’s armband and delivered an impressive performance against Denmark.

The Manchester United midfielder created five chances, the highest by any player on the pitch, and provided two assists to help Portugal secure the victory.

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s next meeting with Norway, Fernandes said the change in captaincy would not take away from Ronaldo’s contribution to the country.

The 32-year-old also disclosed that he had spoken with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward following the development.

Fernandes said, “Regarding Cristiano, I had a conversation with him.

“What I told him, and what I repeat here, is regardless of what happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football, and of the country, for what he has done not only in Portugal but throughout the world.”

The Portuguese midfielder also dismissed suggestions of division within the national team, insisting that the players remained united despite the noise surrounding the situation.

Fernandes’ performance against Denmark came after concerns over his fitness, with the midfielder reportedly struggling with a hip problem that had ruled him out of Portugal’s previous match against Norway.

Despite doubts about his availability, he returned to the starting line-up in Copenhagen and assisted Goncalo Ramos’ goal in the 25th minute.

However, head coach Jorge Jesus believed the Manchester United captain could offer more and challenged him to improve during the half-time break.

Jesus said Fernandes delivered a better performance in the second half after their conversation in the dressing room.

“I think Bruno Fernandes had a better second half than the first,” the coach said.

“At half-time, I told him that the team needed more of his game. I ask and demand a lot from the players in that position.

“When I feel things aren’t happening, I say so. And I told him: ‘If you don’t do it, the game won’t be as perfect.’ I think he was better in the second half; he made a pinpoint pass to Vitinha.

“And he was better in that space that seems to belong to no one, but whoever knows how to be there is very important. He was very good in the second half.”