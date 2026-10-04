Zidane Sends Message To Portugal Over Cristiano Ronaldo Dispute

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has urged Portugal to properly recognise Cristiano Ronaldo’s contribution to football amid the ongoing dispute between the veteran forward and national team head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo became the centre of controversy after leaving Portugal’s training camp following an alleged disagreement with Jesus. Naija News reports that the 41-year-old left the camp after comments made by the coach during a press conference ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League win over Denmark.

Zidane, who currently manages the France national team, spoke about Ronaldo during a press conference ahead of France’s Nations League meeting with Belgium. The Frenchman praised the forward’s influence on his managerial career and said his achievements deserved proper recognition.

“Cristiano Ronaldo made me win incredible trophies. Hats off to you, Cris. We must salute his great career the right way. I was lucky to have him with me. I have a lot of respect for all my players and especially for Cristiano.”

Zidane worked with Ronaldo during his highly successful spell as Real Madrid manager, winning one LaLiga title and three consecutive Champions League trophies with the Portuguese forward as a key member of his squad.

Ronaldo’s departure from the Portugal camp means he will miss the team’s final Nations League match against Norway later today.