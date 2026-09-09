You Don’t Understand Football If You Still Doubt Messi GOAT Status – Zidane

French football manager Zinedine Zidane has thrown his weight behind Lionel Messi in the debate over football’s ‘Greatest of All Time (GOAT)’, insisting that anyone who still questions the Argentine’s place at the top does not understand the game.

The football legend also backed Messi to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, saying he would vote for the Inter Miami star “100 times” if given the chance.

Zidane said Messi’s ability to remain one of the world’s best players at 39 was remarkable and deserved recognition.

“I think people really don’t understand how incredible it is to still be among the best players in the world at 39 years old,” Zidane said, according to Marca.

Messi, 39, was included among the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or after the shortlist was announced on Tuesday.

The Argentine remains the most decorated player in the history of the award, having won it eight times. His most recent victory came in 2023 after playing a key role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Zidane said Messi’s performances at the highest level despite his age make him a serious contender for the award.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Messi won the award,” he said, while questioning whether any of the other nominees had done more than the Argentine to deserve the honour.

Messi recently announced his retirement from international football, raising further questions about the final chapter of his illustrious career, Naija News reports.

On the long-standing GOAT debate, Zidane was even more categorical, dismissing any argument against Messi’s claim.

“If anyone still has doubts about the GOAT debate, honestly, that person does not belong in football society,” he said.