Lionel Messi Agrees To Deal To Take Over Spanish Club Eldense

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has reached a preliminary agreement to take over Spanish second-tier club Eldense.

The proposed takeover is subject to due diligence and approval from Spain’s National Sports Council, ESPN reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Eldense are currently owned by Colombian investment group Grupo TH, which also has interests in clubs in Colombia and Switzerland. If the deal is completed, Messi will become the owner of his second Spanish club.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner acquired fifth-tier side Cornella in April 2026. The Barcelona-based club has produced notable players, including Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

However, Eldense would mark Messi’s first investment in a professional club in Spain, with Cornella operating at a semi-professional level.

Messi is also partially involved in Uruguayan club Deportivo LSM alongside his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez.

Eldense and Cornella are currently separated by three divisions, so Messi’s ownership of both clubs is unlikely to create an immediate issue.

However, the Royal Spanish Football Federation would be unlikely to allow both clubs to compete in the same division if Messi becomes the majority shareholder of each side.

Founded in 1921, Eldense has spent most of its history outside Spain’s top two divisions. They returned to the second tier in 2023 for the first time since 1964 but were relegated in 2025 before securing promotion back to the division this summer.

The club has endured a difficult start to the new season, failing to win any of its opening four matches. Their poor form led to the dismissal of coach Claudio Barragán earlier this week, leaving Eldense without a manager.

Eldense play their home matches at the 5,776-capacity Nuevo Pepico Amat stadium in Elda.