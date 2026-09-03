Argentine League To Honour Messi With 10th-Minute Applause

The Argentine Football Association will honour Lionel Messi this weekend following his retirement from international football, with all domestic league matches set to pause in the 10th minute for a minute of applause.

Messi, 39, announced his retirement from the Argentina national team on Monday, ending a remarkable international career during which he captained his country to 2022 World Cup glory in Qatar.

The tribute will take place in the 10th minute of every Argentine league match, reflecting the number Messi wore for Argentina.

“In tribute and homage to Lionel Messi’s career with the Argentina national team, at the 10th minute of play in all matches, the referees will stop the game and a minute of applause will be held,” the Argentine Football Association said.

“We look forward to seeing you on the fields – join us in this recognition!”

Messi’s final appearance for Argentina came in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain in July, when the reigning champions suffered defeat. He leaves the national team as their record appearance holder with 207 caps and leading goalscorer with 125 goals.

The former Barcelona forward made his international debut in 2005 as a 63rd-minute substitute in a 2-1 friendly win over Hungary. He went on to lead Argentina to the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles.

Messi first retired from international football in 2016 after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile on penalties. He missed his penalty in the shootout before reversing his decision and returning to the national team.

His 125 international goals put him second on the all-time list behind Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 146. Messi has also scored 21 goals at the World Cup, one behind France’s Kylian Mbappe.

Messi’s decision to retire followed a period of reflection after the death of his father, Jorge, who died aged 68 following a long illness. The Argentina captain said he was “even more convinced than before” that he was making the right decision.

He will continue his club career with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, where he has a contract until the end of the 2028 season.

Messi joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy as a 13-year-old and never played senior club football in Argentina.