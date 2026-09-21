England Lose Five Players Ahead Of Nations League Matches

England have lost five players ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, with Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice all withdrawing from the squad.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has called up Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Everton midfielder James Garner as replacements. The pair are expected to join the England squad on Tuesday ahead of a busy international break.

Tuchel revealed on Friday that Gibbs-White was close to making his original squad. The 26-year-old, who has six England caps, will now return to the squad after missing out on selection for the 2026 World Cup. He has scored once and provided two assists in five league appearances for Forest this season.

Palmer’s withdrawal is due to a minor injury. The Chelsea forward had been recalled by Tuchel after missing England’s World Cup squad. Tuchel previously said Palmer had a “point to prove” and needed “to step up” to “keep his shirt and justify the nomination”.

The 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat by Brentford on Friday. He has started six of Chelsea’s seven matches this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists. Palmer also struggled with a recurring groin injury during the 2025-26 campaign.

Rashford and Mainoo have also withdrawn after being assessed by Manchester United following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Fulham. Both players were substituted during the closing stages of the match.

Rice will also miss the international fixtures after playing the full match in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat by Brighton, while Livramento has made only three substitute appearances for Newcastle United this season.

England will host World Cup winners Spain at Wembley on 26 September before travelling to face the Czech Republic on 29 September and Croatia on 3 October. Tuchel’s side will then host the Czech Republic on 6 October.