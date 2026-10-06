Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Portugal To Punish Him, Insists On Not Retiring

Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted that he deserves to be punished for walking out of Portugal’s Nations League camp, but the veteran forward insists the incident will not bring his international career to an end.

The 41-year-old Al-Nassr captain broke his silence in a lengthy statement after leaving Portugal’s camp in Copenhagen ahead of their Nations League fixture against Denmark. Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that his decision had consequences and said he would accept any punishment imposed by the Portuguese Football Federation.

“The Portuguese Football Federation must assess the consequences of my actions and punish me for them. I believe the punishment should not be reduced,” Ronaldo said in a lengthy statement shared on his official Instagram page earlier today, October 6.

“I have already apologised, but I know that actions have consequences.”

Naija News reports that Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure followed a dispute with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus over his involvement in the team’s matches against Norway and Denmark.

The forward was an unused substitute as Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 on September 27 before learning that he would not start against Denmark. He subsequently left the national team camp, raising immediate questions about whether he had played his final match for Portugal.

Ronaldo has now put those doubts to rest, insisting that he remains committed to international football and intends to return once he serves any suspension imposed on him.

“If I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals, I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team,” he said.

However, Ronaldo’s statement went beyond accepting responsibility for his departure. He offered a detailed account of the events that led to the walkout and accused Jesus of breaking his word to him twice.

According to Ronaldo, he and Jesus had initially agreed on a plan designed to manage the forward’s fitness. Under that arrangement, Ronaldo said he was expected to miss the matches against Norway and Denmark.

That plan changed on the day Portugal faced Norway, when Jesus allegedly told Ronaldo that he would play for 30 minutes.

“Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from half-time onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn’t called on,” Ronaldo said.

“The manager had broken his word to me.”

Ronaldo said the incident led to a subsequent meeting with Jesus, with Al-Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho also present.

The Portugal captain claimed they reached an understanding about how the situation would be explained publicly and prepared an eight-point document setting out what would be said.

Ronaldo stressed that he had never demanded that Jesus apologise to him. Instead, he said he wanted the coach’s public explanation to reflect the discussion they had held privately.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote: “The notes I validated were as follows:

“I think it is important, not least because it is the truth, to clarify a few things before talking about Denmark:

“1. I myself, with no one else, proposed a plan to Cristiano for this season with the National Team. It was a long and very good conversation.

“2. I know how much he lives for and loves the National Team, and the weight he has in the World, and even more, the weight and positive influence he has had in the National Team for 24 consecutive years.

“3. The plan I proposed to Cristiano was accepted.

“4. He never questioned my choices. He was exemplary, loyal and professional.

“5. The match in Norway was not part of the plan I drew up for him. However, I felt he had managed to recover physically from the first game, and I warned him that I might have to use him. Cristiano agreed.

“6. I made a mistake in having someone of the stature of Pelé or Maradona warm up and then not putting him in the game. If it were today, I would not do it.

“7. To close the matter: I want Cristiano in the National Team. In fact, I don’t want him a little, I want him a lot. Fortunately, he also believes in me. He believed in me at Al Nassr and here too.

“8. On not having greeted the fans. We have already talked about that. Someone who has played more than 230 matches for the National Team does not receive lessons from me about love for Portugal. It was a moment of frustration that erases nothing. He is the player who signs the most autographs, takes the most selfies, shows the most affection to the fans. Let’s not invent problems where they don’t exist. When we are not happy, we react. That was all.”

According to Ronaldo, that did not happen. “It was the second time he had broken his word to me,” Ronaldo said. “I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises.”

Jesus has disputed Ronaldo’s version of events. The Portugal coach denied on Sunday that such an agreement had been made with the player, although he left the door open for Ronaldo to return to the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, world records for international goals and appearances. He has also played a central role in some of the country’s biggest successes, helping Portugal win Euro 2016 and the Nations League twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo Says No To Farewell

Despite his age, Ronaldo said he does not want his remaining time with Portugal reduced to a ceremonial farewell.

He responded directly to suggestions that the Portuguese Football Federation should organise a farewell match for him, making it clear that he still sees himself as a competitor rather than a player preparing to say goodbye.

“I have heard a great deal of talk about farewell matches, that I must have a dignified farewell and that the Federation wants to give me that opportunity. I learned in life, often hungry and with nothing to eat, that no one gives anything to anyone,” Ronaldo said.

“I can promise all my fans, naturally and especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that. But when I think of the national team, what I really think of is competing.”

Ronaldo also recalled one of the most difficult moments of his international career to illustrate the importance he places on representing Portugal.

He referred to the period when he learned of his father’s death while he was with the national team and chose to remain with the squad until after their next match.

“That is what I thought on the day I was given the news of my father’s death. I was at a camp with our national team, and I decided to stay there until the end of the match the following day. I did for the country what I would never do for any club.”