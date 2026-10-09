Portugal May Slam Ronaldo With Six-Month Ban After Camp Walkout

Cristiano Ronaldo could face a suspension of up to six months after walking out of Portugal’s national team camp following a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus.

The Portuguese Football Federation’s disciplinary rules have reportedly triggered an automatic suspension process, with its disciplinary council expected to determine the length of the ban.

The dispute reportedly centred on the number of minutes Ronaldo played during the international break. The veteran forward left the camp following his disagreement with Jesus, sparking questions about his relationship with the coach.

Ronaldo has since apologised for leaving the squad and admitted that his actions should have consequences.

However, the disciplinary council will consider the circumstances surrounding the incident, including his apology, before deciding on the punishment.

According to ESPN, a shorter suspension is considered more likely, although the possible ban could range from one to six months.

A suspension lasting more than a month would rule Ronaldo out of Portugal’s Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales next month.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Ronaldo apologized to his teammates and the Portuguese public, while accepting responsibility for his decision to leave the camp.

He maintained that he felt his continued presence would affect the team’s preparations after what he described as a breach of trust involving the coach.

“I also owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp. Despite the absolute breach of trust in the coach’s word, as those who witnessed these conversations can attest, I should not have done it.

“The responsibility is exclusively mine. I apologise to the Portuguese people once again, but the breaking of one’s word has, for me, a defining impact. I felt that, from that point on, my remaining would only harm the working group, and I did what I have always said I would do if I did not feel useful: I packed my bags and left,” he said.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward also urged the Portuguese Football Federation to punish him, arguing that his status as captain should not exempt him from the rules.

“The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation. I understand that the punishment should have no mitigating factors. I am not just any player; I am team captain, and that constitutes an aggravating factor.

“I have already apologized, but I know that attitudes must have consequences. Anyone who is in football as I am knows that, regardless of each person’s status, the rules are the same for everyone,” Ronaldo added.

Jesus also reacted to Ronaldo’s statement, saying he had read it but would continue to focus on his responsibilities with the national team.

“I read the statement and now I do (like I do) every day. I’m going to the federation to work, think about the team,” the coach said on Tuesday.

The disciplinary council is expected to review the circumstances surrounding Ronaldo’s departure before reaching a decision.

Ronaldo has made 234 appearances for Portugal since his international debut in 2003, scoring a record 146 goals for his country.