Vitinha Urges Ronaldo Return To Portugal Amid Jorge Jesus Dispute

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the Portugal national team, expressing hope that the forward can resolve his reported dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Vitinha made the appeal after scoring in PSG’s 4-2 Champions League win over Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the 26-year-old described Portugal’s recent international break as “chaotic” and said the squad wanted Ronaldo back.

“I hope Cristiano Ronaldo returns with the national team. All I can do is hope he comes back and that everything is okay,” Vitinha said.

“We all want that; I hope it happens!”

He added: “It was a chaotic international break. Full of emotions. On my end, I just hope everything resolves for the best. That he returns and everything turns out fine. The truth is that’s what all of us want. I hope he comes back and everything gets resolved.”

The comments come amid uncertainty over Ronaldo’s international future following his reported fallout with Jesus during Portugal’s Nations League campaign.

The 41-year-old was reportedly left frustrated after Jesus failed to introduce him during Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on September 27, despite warming up for around 30 minutes.

The incident reportedly deepened tensions between the pair, with Ronaldo accusing the coach of “betrayal”. The Portuguese football federation subsequently suspended the Al Nassr forward after he walked out of the national team camp.

Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, has also cast doubt on his return to international football, suggesting the dispute could have lasting consequences.

Asked whether her brother would play for Portugal again, she said: “It’s more likely a NO than a YES. I think they’re both hurt. The situation has stalled.

“When we’re betrayed, it’s very difficult to go back to normal.”