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Mikel Obi Slams Ronaldo Over Portugal Training Camp Walkout

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By Ernest Victor
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Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Key Takeaways

  • Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, blasted Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving Portugal’s training camp, saying it weakens his image as captain and role model.
  • Speaking on his Obi One Podcast, Mikel said Ronaldo’s greatness carries responsibility, insisting a captain must never walk out on country or club, regardless of any manager deal.
  • Mikel also said he has never been a personal admirer of Ronaldo due to ego, but urged fans to celebrate his achievements as the 41-year-old nears retirement.

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo over his decision to leave Portugal’s national team training camp, saying the incident undermines the forward’s standing as a captain and role model.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Obi One Podcast, the former Chelsea midfielder argued that Ronaldo’s status as one of football’s greatest players should come with a responsibility to set the right example for younger footballers.

Mikel acknowledged the Portuguese forward’s remarkable contribution to the game but insisted that walking out on a national team or club was unacceptable, regardless of any agreement with a manager.

“The last thing you will do is to walk out of your national team or your football club as a captain, as someone everybody looks up to,” Mikel said.

“It just takes away everything you stand for. I do not care what deal he had with the manager or not.”

The former Nigeria international also admitted that he had never been a personal admirer of Ronaldo, citing the forward’s ego as one of the reasons for his reservations.

However, Mikel urged football fans to recognise Ronaldo’s achievements as the 41-year-old approaches the latter stages of his career.

“We should be celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo now towards the end of his career,” he added.

“He has given so much to football. Even if you are not a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, you cannot deny what he has done for the game.”

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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