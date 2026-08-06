Mikel Obi: Vinícius Jr Is Using Arsenal To Force Real Madrid Into Better Contract

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi has dismissed reports linking Vinícius Jr with Arsenal, claiming the Brazilian winger is only using the Premier League club to strengthen his position in contract talks with Real Madrid.

The former Super Eagles captain insisted there is no chance of the Brazil international leaving the Santiago Bernabéu, arguing that the transfer speculation is nothing more than a negotiating tactic.

“He’s not coming. Forget about that. He’s just using Arsenal to get a better deal. He’s not leaving Real Madrid,” Mikel said on The Obi One Podcast.

“I’m sure about that. One hundred per cent. He’s not leaving Real Madrid. Why will he leave? Arsenal is a big team, and Real Madrid are not willing to budge. Florentino Perez is not willing to budge, so I don’t think Vini’s coming to Arsenal.”

Mikel admitted that a move to north London would be historic but maintained it remains highly unlikely.

“I’ll probably say that is certain for sure. If he does, that is one hell of a deal. It’s probably going to be the signing of the Premier League so far. It will surely be the biggest transfer of all time in the Premier League. But I just think it’s not going to happen. He’s going to stay at Real Madrid,” Mikel Obi insists.

The former Chelsea star also played down suggestions that Vinícius could have reservations about working with Jose Mourinho, saying professional players are capable of moving past disagreements.

He said, “There’s this little thing that happened with him and Jose, when Jose was at Benfica. But I think as professionals, you find a way of working together. Knowing Jose Mourinho, you have a fallout with him, and he tells you exactly what he wants. If you do what he wants, you move on, and you guys become best pals.

“I’m sure Vini wants to stay at Real Madrid, and they also want it to happen. But if he does go to Arsenal, it will be the biggest transfer.”