Ronaldo Leads Messi With Huge Gap In Greatest Ballon d’Or Season Poll

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up a wide lead over his longtime rival, Lionel Messi, in a special Ballon d’Or fan poll.

The Portuguese star’s 2008 award-winning season attracted 62 per cent of the votes.

Messi, who has won the Ballon d’Or eight times, is trailing Ronaldo in the online contest, which asks football fans to choose the greatest winning season in the history of the prestigious award.

The official Ballon d’Or platform launched the voting exercise in early October, featuring 10 football legends who have won the award at least twice. Voting is scheduled to close at midnight on October 27.

Apart from Ronaldo and Messi, the list includes Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário, Marco van Basten, Michel Platini, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Kevin Keegan, Franz Beckenbauer, Johan Cruyff and Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Unlike a regular popularity contest, fans are asked to select a specific Ballon d’Or-winning season rather than simply vote for their favourite player.

Ronaldo’s 2008 campaign remains the clear favourite in the poll, having secured 62 per cent of the votes at the time of reporting.

The Portuguese forward won his first Ballon d’Or while playing for Manchester United after enjoying an outstanding season in which he helped the club win both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

His goals and performances established him as one of the best players in the world and marked the beginning of his collection of five Ballon d’Or awards.

However, the poll allows participants to vote repeatedly, with each vote costing €1. This means the results reflect the choices of participating fans rather than a final or independent ranking of the greatest seasons in football history.

Messi’s Record-Breaking Year Trails

Messi’s 2012 season, during which he set a remarkable scoring record, has received 13 per cent of the votes.

The Argentine scored 91 goals in 69 matches for club and country during the calendar year, a record that remains one of the most remarkable achievements in modern football.

His performances also earned him his fourth consecutive Ballon d’Or, further strengthening his place among the game’s greatest players.

Messi’s 2023 Ballon d’Or-winning campaign has attracted nine per cent of the votes.

That award followed his leading role in Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. During his time at Paris Saint-Germain, he also won Ligue 1 and the French Super Cup, recording 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 appearances, according to the figures provided.

Other seasons have received less support. Ronaldo’s 2007 Ballon d’Or campaign has attracted seven per cent, while his 2016 winning season has received two per cent.

The voting figures show that supporters have so far concentrated much of their attention on a few standout campaigns from the two football icons.

Naija News reports that beyond the Ballon d’Or debate, both players continue to chase another major career milestone: scoring 1,000 goals in senior football.

As of October 17, 2026, Ronaldo had scored 981 career goals in 1,340 appearances, leaving him 19 goals short of the mark. Messi had recorded 936 goals in 1,181 appearances, putting him 64 goals away.

Their numbers reflect two extraordinary careers that have kept fans debating their achievements for more than a decade.

Ronaldo’s commanding lead in the Ballon d’Or poll highlights the lasting impact of his Manchester United years, while Messi’s record-breaking 2012 campaign and World Cup success remain major arguments in his favour.

With voting set to close on October 27, the final figures will show which season receives the most support from fans.