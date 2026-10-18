Scientists have named a newly discovered endangered plant species in Peru after Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, who retired from international football recently.

The plant, officially named Salvia messii, is native to the Andes mountain range in central and southern Peru. Its discovery was published in the October edition of the scientific journal Phytotaxa by a research team led by Paúl Gonzáles of the Natural History Museum of the National University of San Marcos, alongside Argentine researcher Rolando Uría and Jean Capcha-Ramos of Huarango Nature.

Naija News gathered that the plant belongs to the mint family, Lamiaceae, and is distinguished by its light blue and white flowers, which resemble the colours of Argentina’s national football kit worn by Messi during his international career.

The scientific name follows international botanical naming conventions, with the suffix ‘i’ indicating association or possession. The name therefore translates to “Messi’s plant”.

Salvia messii, which belongs to the mint family (Lamiaceae), can reach a height of 1.5 metres and possesses high adaptability to withstand rocky, arid slopes between 2,000 and 2,400 metres above sea level.

Despite its ability to survive harsh conditions, the species has been classified as endangered, with climate change and forest fires threatening its natural habitat.