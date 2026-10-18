 Skip to content
Sports

Scientists Name Endangered Plant After Lionel Messi

Published
By Ernest Victor
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Lionel Messi and Salvia messii
Lionel Messi and Salvia messii

Key Takeaways

  • Scientists have named a newly discovered endangered plant species native to the Andes in central and southern Peru Salvia messii, after Lionel Messi.
  • The mint-family plant has light blue and white flowers resembling Argentina’s national football kit, and researchers published its discovery in Phytotaxa’s October edition.
  • Salvia messii has been classified as endangered, with climate change and forest fires threatening its natural habitat despite its ability to survive harsh conditions.

Scientists have named a newly discovered endangered plant species in Peru after Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, who retired from international football recently.

The plant, officially named Salvia messii, is native to the Andes mountain range in central and southern Peru. Its discovery was published in the October edition of the scientific journal Phytotaxa by a research team led by Paúl Gonzáles of the Natural History Museum of the National University of San Marcos, alongside Argentine researcher Rolando Uría and Jean Capcha-Ramos of Huarango Nature.

Naija News gathered that the plant belongs to the mint family, Lamiaceae, and is distinguished by its light blue and white flowers, which resemble the colours of Argentina’s national football kit worn by Messi during his international career.

The scientific name follows international botanical naming conventions, with the suffix ‘i’ indicating association or possession. The name therefore translates to “Messi’s plant”.

Salvia messii, which belongs to the mint family (Lamiaceae), can reach a height of 1.5 metres and possesses high adaptability to withstand rocky, arid slopes between 2,000 and 2,400 metres above sea level.

Despite its ability to survive harsh conditions, the species has been classified as endangered, with climate change and forest fires threatening its natural habitat.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.