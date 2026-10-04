Argentina Record Biggest-Ever Win Over African Opponent After Thrashing Burkina Faso

Argentina recorded their biggest-ever win over an African opponent, thrashing Burkina Faso 7-0 in an international friendly in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Lautaro Martínez, Gianluca Prestianni, Nico Paz, Julián Álvarez, Franco Mastantuono and Giuliano Simeone scored for the three-time world champions. At the same time, Burkina Faso defender Moumoune Diallo also scored an own goal at the Monumental Stadium.

Argentina took the lead in the fourth minute when Martínez converted the rebound after his penalty was initially saved. Diallo then turned the ball into his own net before Prestianni, Paz and Álvarez added three more goals to give Lionel Scaloni’s side a commanding 5-0 lead at half-time.

Mastantuono and Simeone completed the scoring after the break as Argentina maintained their dominance. Prestianni, Mastantuono and Paz also scored their first goals for the senior national team.

The result surpassed Argentina’s previous biggest win over an African opponent, a 5-0 friendly victory against Zambia on April 1, 2026.

Burkina Faso’s preparations for the match were severely disrupted. The 62nd-ranked African side arrived in Buenos Aires only five hours before kick-off after a private flight from Morocco was cancelled because of technical problems.

Several senior players also declined to travel because of fatigue, leaving Burkina Faso with a largely youthful squad. Despite the circumstances, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised the visitors for making the match possible.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi missed the match after arriving in Argentina on Friday. The veteran forward is expected to play against Benin at the Monumental on Tuesday, October 6, when he will formally bring his 21-year international career to an end.