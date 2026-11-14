Argentina Suffer First Defeat To Uruguay After Messi Retirement

Argentina have suffered a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in their first match since Lionel Messi brought his international career to an end.

Naija News reports that the 2026 World Cup runners-up struggled to find their rhythm without their former captain and all-time leading scorer as Uruguay secured the victory in Friday’s friendly match.

Two second-half goals, including an own goal by Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi, gave Uruguay the advantage before Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez pulled one back for the Argentines.

The defeat also handed Uruguay manager Diego Forlan his third victory since taking charge of the national team.

Argentina had a difficult time breaking down Uruguay’s defence, with Nico Paz coming closest to scoring in the first half.

However, his effort was stopped by Uruguay goalkeeper Cristopher Fiermarin.

Uruguay took the lead shortly after the restart when Giorgian de Arrascaeta delivered a free-kick from the left.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez attempted to clear the ball with his head but his effort struck his teammate Balerdi before rolling into the net.

Uruguay doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute through Maxi Araujo.

De Arrascaeta was again involved, delivering a corner kick which appeared to hit Araujo’s shoulder before looping into the net.

Argentina responded through Alvarez, who reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute and gave his team hope of rescuing a result.

The Atletico Madrid forward had another opportunity to find an equaliser in stoppage time, but Uruguay held on to secure the 2-1 victory.

The match was Argentina’s first since Messi played his final game for the national team in an emotional farewell friendly against Benin last month, Naija News reports.

Recall that the 39-year-old ended his international career after making 207 appearances and scoring 125 goals for Argentina.

His departure brings an end to one of the most successful international careers in football history, having led Argentina to major honours during his time with the national team.