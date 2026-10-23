Lionel Messi Gets 2026 Princesa de Asturias Award

Lionel Messi has revealed that his father was determined to see him receive the 2026 Princesa de Asturias Award for Sport, despite the challenges posed by his busy football schedule.

Naija News reports that the Princesa de Asturias Awards recognise outstanding achievements in different fields, including sport, the arts, science and international cooperation.

The former Argentina captain said his father was particularly excited about the recognition and insisted that he travel to attend the ceremony.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in a post on 𝕏 on Friday, Messi spoke about his father’s reaction while reflecting on the importance of the award.

“My father was extremely excited about this award.

“We knew it would be difficult because of my match schedule, but he really insisted that we come, that I travel here to spend these days and receive the award,” Messi said.

The Inter Miami forward explained that the honour meant more to him than his achievements on the football pitch.

“This award goes beyond what you do on the pitch or what I’ve achieved throughout my career,” he said.

Messi added that his father was very happy about the recognition and that he was sure he was also enjoying the moment.

“Honestly, he was very happy about this recognition and that’s why I’m sure he’s enjoying it too,” he said.

The award adds to Messi’s long list of honours after a remarkable career at both club and international levels.

The Argentine star has won multiple Ballon d’Or titles and led his country to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He also enjoyed major success with Barcelona before moving to other clubs, including his current side, Inter Miami.