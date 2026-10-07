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Messi Ends Argentina Career With Goal, Two Assists In Win Over Benin

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By Ernest Victor
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Lionel Messi greeting the fans after playing his last match for Argentina against Benin Republic on October 7, 2026.
Lionel Messi greeting the fans after playing his last match for Argentina against Benin Republic on October 7, 2026.

Key Takeaways

  • Lionel Messi ended his 21-year Argentina career on October 7 with a goal and two assists in a three-0 friendly win over Benin.
  • Messi set up Nicolás Otamendi from a 48th-minute corner, assisted Nico Paz in the 61st minute, then scored a 71st-minute penalty at the Monumental.
  • Inter Miami said Messi joined every goal as more than 85,000 watched him finish with 208 caps and 126 goals, plus the 2022 World Cup and two Copa América titles.

Lionel Messi ended his Argentina international career with a goal and two assists as the former world champions defeated Benin 3-0 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires earlier this morning, October 7.

The friendly marked the end of Messi’s 21-year international career, with the 39-year-old making his 208th appearance for Argentina. Former Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr was in charge of Benin for the farewell fixture.

Messi provided the corner that Nicolás Otamendi headed home in the 48th minute before setting up Nico Paz for Argentina’s second goal in the 61st minute. The forward then converted a penalty in the 71st minute to complete the victory.

Inter Miami reported that Messi was “directly involved in each of Argentina’s goals” and finished his “final international appearance” with “a goal and a pair of assists.”

More than 85,000 spectators watched Messi bring his Argentina career to a close. He finished as the country’s most-capped player and record goalscorer with 208 appearances and 126 goals.

Speaking after the match, Messi said: “It’s hard to talk.”

He added: “There are a lot of emotions, a lot of things going through my head.”

Reflecting on his Argentina career, Messi said: “It was a huge source of pride for me to wear this shirt all this time, more than 20 years.”

He also said: “Playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you.”

The match also reunited Rohr with Messi eight years after the former Nigeria coach faced the Argentine star at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, when Nigeria lost 2-1 to Argentina in the group stage.

Messi leaves international football having won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa América titles. He is also the first Argentine player to feature in six different World Cup editions and played in three finals of the tournament.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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