Lionel Messi Bids Emotional Farewell To Argentina

Lionel Messi is set to bring his Argentina career to an emotional end on Tuesday as he prepares to make his final appearance for the national team.

Naija News reports that the 39-year-old will lead Argentina out against Benin Republic at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, with more than 85,000 supporters expected to witness the farewell.

Ahead of the game, Messi said he was leaving the national team with no regrets after giving everything to the country throughout his international career.

“The moment has arrived. I leave in peace, I gave it my all,” Messi said, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“This shirt was my dream, my pride, and my life for years,” the Argentina captain added.

Messi also thanked Argentine supporters for standing by him throughout his career with the national team.

“Thank you for loving me so much, thank you for your support. I will always carry you with me,” he said.

The Argentina captain had announced in August that he would retire from international football, bringing an end to one of the most decorated careers in the country’s history.

Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005 and went through several difficult years before finally helping the country end its long wait for major international honours.

He captained Argentina to the 2021 Copa América title before leading the team to another Copa América triumph in 2024.

His biggest achievement with the national team came in 2022 when he inspired Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi is Argentina’s all-time leading scorer with 125 goals in 207 appearances. His appearance against Benin will be his 208th for the Albiceleste.

The Argentine Football Association has planned a special ceremony for his farewell at the Monumental, while members of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad and their families have also been invited.

Argentina are expected to wear a commemorative kit for the occasion, while Messi will wear his famous No. 10 shirt for the final time.

The AFA had earlier indicated that the shirt would not be handed to another player following Messi’s retirement. After ending his Argentina career, Messi is expected to continue playing club football with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.