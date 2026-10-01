Lionel Messi Acquires Another Spanish Football Club

Lionel Messi has added another Spanish football club to his growing business portfolio after completing the acquisition of CD Eldense.

The Spanish club confirmed on Thursday that the former Barcelona and Argentina captain had taken over ownership of the club, subject to the required approval from Spain’s National Sports Council (CSD).

Eldense announced the development in a statement on 𝕏, describing Messi’s arrival as the start of a new chapter in the club’s more than 100-year history.

The takeover makes Eldense the second Spanish club owned by Messi, after his earlier investment in UE Cornellà.

The club said Messi’s ownership is part of a long-term plan aimed at developing its sporting, institutional and social activities.

“CD Eldense officially announces the acquisition of the club by Leo Messi, marking the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in the institution’s more than 100-year history,” the club said.

According to Eldense, Messi’s arrival is expected to support its ambition of establishing itself in professional football while maintaining its history and identity.

Founded in 1921, the club said it wants to build on its blue-and-red colours and strengthen its position in Spanish football under the new ownership.

“The arrival of one of the most important figures in the history of sport as owner of CD Eldense in Spanish professional football marks the beginning of a long-term project aimed at promoting the sporting, institutional and social development of CD Eldense,” the statement added.

The club noted that the transaction is still awaiting the necessary authorization from the CSD in line with Spain’s Sports Law.