Messi Set For Final Argentina Appearance In Farewell Match Against Benin

Argentina have confirmed that the country’s football icon, Lionel Messi, will make his final appearance for the national team when they face the Benin Republic in a special friendly on October 6, 2026, at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) said Lionel Messi accepted an invitation from president Claudio Tapia to receive a home farewell after deciding to retire from international football.

Tapia said: “To all Argentina fans and Argentinians, I want to tell you that after a chat with the national team head coach, Lionel Scaloni, we have taken the decision to invite the best player in the world, emblem of our national team, our captain, Lionel Andres Messi, so he can have the farewell he truly deserves on October 6, here, in Argentina.”

The AFA has also invited the members of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad and their families to attend the international friendly game.

The match will be Messi’s 208th appearance for Argentina, while he will add to his country’s record tally of 125 international goals.

Naija News recalls that Messi led Argentina to the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa América. The 8-time Ballon d’Or winner has helped his current club, Inter Miami, win their first-ever MLS title in 2025.