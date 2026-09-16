Veteran Nollywood Actor Olu Jacobs Dies

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, has died at the age of 84.

Naija News reports that Jacobs’ death was announced by his son, Olusoji Jacobs, in a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The family announced his death with a tribute describing him as “The Lion of Lufodo” and appealed to bloggers and social media influencers to respect their privacy during the mourning period.

“It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo. Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs (MFR) 11/07/ 1942- 16/09/2026. We call on all bloggers and social media influencers to respect our families privacy at this time”, Olusoji wrote.

Born on July 11, 1942, Olu Jacobs was from Abeokuta, Ogun State, and spent part of his childhood in Kano.

His interest in acting developed from an early age, and he became involved in drama and debate while growing up.

He later travelled to Britain to pursue professional training in acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.

After completing his training, Jacobs worked with several theatre companies in Britain and appeared in stage productions, television programmes and international films.

His British television credits included appearances in productions such as The Goodies, Till Death Us Do Part, The Professionals, The Tomorrow People and The Venturers.

He also performed on stage before eventually returning to Nigeria and becoming one of the leading figures in the country’s theatre and film industry.

After returning to Nigeria, Jacobs became widely known for his roles in television, stage productions and Nigerian films.

He appeared in more than 100 films and became particularly known for playing authoritative characters, including kings and other traditional leaders.

He was also involved in the development of Nigeria’s film industry beyond acting.

The veteran actor was also honoured with the national title of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Olu Jacobs is survived by his wife, Joke Silva, and his two surviving sons, Olusoji and Olugbenga Jacobs.