Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday, 16th September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Wednesday, 16th September, 2026.

The growing rivalry among political actors ahead of the 2027 general elections, coupled with emerging ambitions for the 2031 presidency, has highlighted tensions between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and governors of the All Progressives Congress, with the development threatening to complicate President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Nigeria risks crisis-level energy cost and micro squeeze as escalating disruptions to oil supplies push global prices towards $120 a barrel, threatening refined product price stability and pushing millions of already strained households to the edge. The renewed crisis is a potential revenue windfall for the country, providing the authorities an opportunity to consolidate the modest gains of the external reserves, a firmer hold on the naira, which had lost over 65 per cent of its value to pro-market reforms, and boost federation revenue.

State governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, were at daggers drawn with Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike, yesterday, over creation of parallel political structures believed capable of undermining President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

A royal commendation came yesterday for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for living up to expectations in the last three years. The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, who noted the President’s re-election bid, said he deserves a “renewed mandate”. “For somebody who is doing well, it is our prayer that he gets a renewed mandate,” the monarch said

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.