Why APC Governors Are Not Happy With Me – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are not happy that President Bola Tinubu appointed him to the position.

He submitted that their dissatisfaction with the appointment is part of why they are openly opposing him.

Naija News reports that Wike, who spoke on Tuesday during an interview with Arise News, added that the APC Governors misled the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to go against him.

He, however, said they failed to secure a second term for Fubara.

“All these things you are seeing didn’t start today, it started with the ministerial position. They are not happy (APC Governors) that I was given Minister of FCT. During the crisis with my Governor (Fubara), they misled my governor and parted ways with some money. They couldn’t give the governor a second term,” he said.

The Minister insisted that his Rainbow Coalition would not be a problem in the 2027 elections.

He urged the Governors to stop seeing themselves as alpha and omega or always trying to ensure their own ways prevail over others.

According to him, winning elections goes beyond being a Governor, recalling that when he emerged as the Governor of Rivers State, he defeated the candidate of a sitting governor.