APC Names Ombugadu As Wadada’s Deputy Ahead Of 2027 Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has settled on Emmanuel Ombugadu as the running mate to its 2027 governorship candidate, Senator Ahmed Wadada.

Naija News understands the decision was reached at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Monday, with Governor Abdullahi Sule announcing Ombugadu as the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

Sule said the decision followed consultations with other aspirants who had expressed interest in the position.

According to him, the aspirants agreed to support whoever emerged, just as they had done when the party picked its governorship candidate.

“We had a couple of people eminently qualified, and every one of them made a decision similar to what we did with the gubernatorial election, that whoever is selected among them, they would all rally and support that person. So at the end of the decision, it was agreed that Honourable Emmanuel Ombugadu will be our deputy gubernatorial candidate of the party,” the Governor said.

The governor also commended party stakeholders for attending the meeting despite the short notice.

He explained that the meeting was moved to Abuja because of his official engagements, including the North Central Development Commission summit, where he served as Chief Host, as well as his scheduled trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Sule urged members of the party to remain united as they prepare for the 2027 general election.

“We cannot go into these elections divided. That is the reason we invited this meeting, so that we can keep together, make a decision together, and go together,” he said.

Reacting to the choice, APC 2027 governorship candidate, Senator Ahmed Wadada, said he was pleased with the decision, stressing that it reflected the position of the party leadership and zoning considerations.

“I feel happy, I feel committed, and of course fulfilled to have him as my deputy gubernatorial candidate, because it is the decision of the party and the leadership,” he said.

Wadada also appealed to other aspirants, including Dr Kigbu, who was widely believed to be in contention for the position, to accept the outcome and work for the party.

“I call on all others too, particularly my brother Dr Kigbu, who everybody thought would get it, to accept this as the will of God. Together we shall weather the storm,” Senator Wadada said.

Ombugadu, while reacting to his emergence, thanked Governor Sule and other party stakeholders for trusting him with the responsibility.

He described the decision as a difficult one but said it was necessary to maintain unity within the party.

“I feel highly elated, and I take it as the will of God for me to be in this capacity. I thank the Governor and all the stakeholders of the state for this very critical decision,” he said.

Ombugadu acknowledged that some of the other aspirants may have been disappointed by the outcome but expressed confidence in their commitment to the party.

“Thank God they have pledged their loyalty to the party and agreed to work for the progress of the party come 2027,” he added.