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2027: ‘I’m Worried’ – APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe Expresses Concern For Those Challenging Tinubu

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe
APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe

Key Takeaways

  • APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, said he is worried for opposition candidates challenging President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
  • In a Monday Facebook post, Igbokwe warned opponents not to underrate Tinubu’s support base and said high turnout could end the vote by 12 noon.
  • Edo State Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, said 2027 is a three-horse race and predicted Tinubu will win, Atiku Abubakar second, and Peter Obi third.

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has expressed concern about the fate of opposition candidates challenging President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that opposition figures, including Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, have boasted about victory at the poll.

However, in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, Igbokwe warned the opposition against underrating Tinubu, citing the President’s support base.

Igbokwe further claimed that the election could be decided early if Tinubu’s supporters turn out in large numbers to vote.

He wrote, “I am worried about those who are challenging PBAT. They are underrating his capacity, the grace of God following him and the unlimited followers.

“If all Tinubu’s supporters move to vote that day, I can tell you that by 12 noon it will be over. PBAT is an enigma. If you know, you know.”

In other news, Edo State Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, has said the 2027 presidential race is a three-horse race involving Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi.

He claimed that Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election, with Atiku coming second and Peter Obi placing third.

Afegbua made the prediction while analysing the chances of major opposition presidential contenders during an interview on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast.

“It’s a three-horse race, please. Don’t bug me with the needless distraction of Seyi Makinde,” Afegbua said.

He also questioned the chances of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who is seeking the presidency on the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) platform.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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