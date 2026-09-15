2027 Presidency: Afegbua Predicts Tinubu Victory, Reveals Obi, Atiku Positions

Edo State Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, said the 2027 presidential race is a three-horse race involving President Bola Tinubu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

He claimed that Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election, with Atiku coming second and Peter Obi placing third.

Naija News reports that Afegbua made the prediction while analysing the chances of major opposition presidential contenders during an interview on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast.

“It’s a three-horse race, please. Don’t bug me with the needless distraction of Seyi Makinde,” Afegbua said.

He also questioned the chances of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who is seeking the presidency on the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) platform.

“Where is APM in Nigeria, please? Where is Makinde? Why is he grandstanding? What is the meaning of all of that? Is that arrogance of power, or you just feel that he needs to make some noise? What’s that?” he asked.

Afegbua was equally dismissive of African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore and other opposition contenders, describing them as “rabble rousers”.

“What is the other man’s name? Sowore. All those ones are rabble rousers. It’s a three horse race,” he said.

He added: “All the other names you’ve called, they are filling the gap. They don’t exist in the equation of what, who are potential candidates that can spring a surprise.

“Atiku Abubakar will come second. Peter Obi will come third. President Bola Tinubu will come first.”

The commissioner said his projection was based on what he described as statistics, research and empirical analysis of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its electoral strengths and weaknesses.

“The statistics massing around favor this conclusion. It is based on empirical analysis, based on research, based on investigation,” Afegbua said.

He acknowledged that the APC had weaknesses in some areas but said the party was aware of them and was working to address them ahead of the election.