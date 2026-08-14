Osun: Edo Govt Tackles Davido Over Trump Appeal

The Edo State Government has criticised music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over his appeal to United States President Donald Trump to pay attention to Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, who spoke at a press briefing in Benin City on Thursday, said the singer should focus on producing award-winning music rather than intervening in partisan politics.

Davido had recently called on Trump and the international community to monitor developments in Osun amid concerns over possible violence and intimidation during the election.

Davido wrote, “President Donald Trump, I am calling your attention to the situation in Osun State, Nigeria, as we approach the election.

“There are growing concerns about tension and the possibility of violence, intimidation, or disruption of the democratic process.”

Reacting, Afegbua described Davido’s intervention as inappropriate and defended Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo’s decision to campaign for the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Osun.

“It was arrant nonsense to threaten to write to Trump. You can imagine what people will do when it comes to democracy,” he said.

The commissioner argued that Davido had increasingly involved himself in political matters when he could instead concentrate on his music career.

“Davido, who should be in the studio to record good music, has become a politician,” Afegbua said.

He also noted that Davido’s fan base cuts across political affiliations and should not be treated as belonging to the Accord Party.

Afegbua Defends Okpebholo

The commissioner further rejected results allegedly attributed to Governor Okpebholo and circulated online, describing them as fake.

“The result posted online is fake. I have seen the Governor’s authentic result with which he had a Master’s degree,” Afegbua said.

He also took a swipe at Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, making claims about his academic record and background.

“Adeleke got F9 in his result. There is no harm in having a dancer as a Governor. Is he not a dancer?” he said.

The claims were made by the commissioner and were not independently verified.

Afegbua said APC governors and officials had a responsibility to support candidates of their party during elections.

“We need to show solidarity to party members and party candidates. We are happy to see the APC candidate win on Saturday,” he said.

He added that the party was urging Osun voters to choose what he described as serious-minded leadership.

Afegbua said, “We are looking for votes from Osun. We are telling them to vote for serious-minded people.

“The fact is that Adeleke is a dancer. Governance is serious business.”