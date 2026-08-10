Osun Guber: ‘Adeleke Made Unbelievable Mistake’ – APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has asserted that the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, made an ‘unbelievable mistake’ by defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party ahead of the governorship election.

Naija News reports that Igbokwe made the remark in a post via his Facebook page on Monday.

Recall that Adeleke had left the PDP amid prolonged internal leadership disputes, factional divisions and conflicting legal claims within the party.

He subsequently joined Accord as part of preparations for his second-term bid.

Igbokwe argued that Governor Adeleke should have joined the ruling APC, particularly given President Bola Tinubu’s family ties to Osun State.

He wrote: “Governor Adeleke made an unbelievable mistake when he left PDP to the Accord Party instead of joining APC knowing fully well that PBAT has a family link with Osun State Nigeria.”

Similarly, a former Special Adviser to the Senate President and public affairs analyst, Kenny Okolugbo, has criticised Adeleke’s decision to leave the PDP for the Accord Party (A), saying the move could weaken his re-election chances.

Speaking on Arise Television on Sunday, Okolugbo argued that the governor risked losing votes from traditional PDP supporters because the party would still appear on the ballot.

“People will still vote for the PDP because the party is on the ballot, and he could lose some of those votes,” he said.

Okolugbo said Adeleke might have enjoyed a stronger political advantage if he had defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) instead.

He further stated, “If I were him, I would have left the PDP for the ADC because he would have had a greater advantage over the APC.

“I think he didn’t play that political move well.”