What Is My Business? – Peter Obi Reacts To Backlash Over Wife’s Expensive Bag

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, has reacted to the backlash surrounding his wife, Margaret Obi, over the expensive designer bag she was recently seen carrying.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke during a discussion with youths, where he addressed questions surrounding his wife’s lifestyle and the public attention generated by the bag.

The former governor said his wife has her own business and source of income, arguing that he should not be held responsible for what she chooses to purchase with her money.

Obi said he does not even know the prices of the bags and shoes his wife uses, stressing that she has always managed her own affairs.

The former governor also defended his record in managing public funds, saying his main concern was to ensure that his family’s personal activities did not interfere with the handling of government resources.

He said: “My wife has her own business and her own money, so what is my business if she buys expensive items with her money? The bags and shoes my wife wears, I don’t even know how much they cost.

“In fact, she is actually a bit less sophisticated now. She used to be far more sophisticated before I became governor. I’m managing public money, and as long as she lives her own life without interfering with my management of public funds, good luck to her.

“I didn’t even have an Office of the First Lady while I was governor. I don’t celebrate my own birthday, but I don’t stop people from celebrating. As long as you don’t ask me to pay the birthday bills, I will even attend if you invite me.”