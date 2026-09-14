‘I Will Stop Campaigning If You See Anything Contrary In That Bank Account’ – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has vowed to stop his 2027 presidential campaign if contrary claims emerge regarding the funds left in a First Bank account belonging to the Anambra State Government during his tenure as Governor.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made this known after Governor Charles Soludo’s government claimed it is still repaying loans obtained by previous administrations, including those of governors Peter Obi and Willie Obiano.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Izuchukwu Okafor, made this revelation on Sunday while speaking on the Ndi Anambra podcast released by the state government’s New Media team.

He said the inherited loans are part of the incumbent administration’s financial commitments, despite the Chukwuma Soludo administration’s decision not to take fresh commercial bank loans since it came into office.

The commissioner explained the state’s current financial position and the steps the Soludo administration has taken to reduce its debt burden, saying the government has focused largely on paying existing obligations rather than taking on new debt.

In a viral video, Peter Obi told a journalist that he did not owe any salaries, pensions, gratuities, or any money during his tenure as Anambra State Governor.

Recounting the funds left in the state government account at the time, Peter Obi said, “I left office as Governor nearly 13 years ago. On the day I left office, I did not owe any salaries, pensions, gratuities, or any money the Anambra State Government was supposed to pay.

“I did not owe a single supplier or contractor who had executed his job and had his documents processed. The day I left office, there was a balance of over 2 billion left in First Bank. It was dedicated to a project that was meant to be ongoing, and it was a contribution from the Federal Bank of Nigeria that came in about three months before I left office.

“My people were saying lets spend the money but I keep telling them that government is a continuity and I want the government after me to succeed and start comfortably. I will give you the account details and if you see anything contrary to the day I left office, I will stop campaigning because I was not owing anybody.”