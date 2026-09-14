2027: Why I Am Better Than Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi, Others – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has declared himself better positioned to lead Nigeria in 2027 than other presidential contenders.

According to him, Nigerians should reject the cycle of recycled leadership and embrace a new dawn of purposeful governance driven by character, competence, and care for the people.

He argued that many of those competing have held one public office or the other in the past but were not able to change Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Adebayo, in a statement on Monday, submitted that anyone who has previously held public office in Nigeria lacks the moral authority to aspire to leadership again, as their past poor performances have broken the bond of trust between the government and the citizens, proving they can no longer be trusted with the nation’s future.

He said unlike others, he wants to govern and not rule.

Adebayo pointed out that leading opposition figures, including Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, are recycling old political habits formed during their times in public office.

He added that the Bola Tinubu presidency has evidently been disastrous, with Nigerians no better for it.

In contrast, the SDP candidate said he is coming with a clean slate and a highly distinguished track record in the private sector, ready to reposition Nigeria.

“Nigerians do not need rulers; they need a governor,” Adebayo stated.

“Those who have tasted power before have shown us what they can do, and the results are poverty, insecurity, and broken infrastructure. They cannot fix the problems they helped create. My background is in solving complex problems and creating wealth from scratch are critical leadership factors that stand me out as the best positioed to re-engineer Nigeria’s recovery, rebuilding, and rejuvenation.

“We are bringing fresh hands, pure motives, and proven private-sector competence to rescue Nigeria,” he added.