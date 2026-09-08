Where Is The Money You Saved From Subsidies That Never Existed? – Adebayo Dares Tinubu To Public Debate

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to a public debate ahead of the presidential election.

Naija News reports that Adebayo, during an interview on TVC, questioned Tinubu regarding funds saved from the removal of the fuel subsidy and the trillion for security.

He said, “The first challenge is for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come out to debate.

“Anyone who wants to keep his job should be able to answer his bosses. Where have you been in the past four years? What have you been doing? Where is the money?

“Where is the money you saved from subsidies that never existed? Where are the trillions for security? Where is the CNG? Where is the electricity?”

Speaking further, Adebayo alleged that the elites at the Presidential Villa and state government houses are among Nigeria’s major problems.

According to him, bad leadership has been Nigeria’s primary problem since 1999, stressing that if Nigerians vote for the right leadership in the January 16, 2027, general election, banditry, terrorism and kidnapping will disappear within four years.

He added, “It is the men in the Villa, government houses, that are the problem of Nigeria.

“We are promising that in four years we will defeat insecurity. When you use your vote in 2027 to change government, you have a chance of defeating 60 percent of bandits.”