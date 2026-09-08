A United States-based political advisory and lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, has urged Nigerians not to be distracted by a smear campaign against the firm’s owner, Karl Von Batten.

The firm stated that it expected President Bola Tinubu to launch a series of campaigns against its owner after making his Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) court records publicly accessible.

Naija News reports that Von Batten-Montague-York spissued statement pn its verified 𝕏 handle on Tuesday.

It wrote, “Since we have provided the world with access to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, court records concerning Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, we expect him and his enablers to once again launch a new round of smear campaigns to distract the public from the truth about his alleged heroin-trafficking past.

“They will say that Dr Von Batten was born Ikemefuna Okeke, false. They will say that Dr Von Batten took his wife’s name, false. They may even say that Dr Von Batten is Atiku Abubakar’s secret son, again, false.

“The world must not allow the Nigerian Presidency to distract the public from the serious allegations concerning President Tinubu. Stay focused.

“Do not fall for the distraction tactics of President Tinubu, an alleged heroin trafficker desperate to shift attention away from his FBI records. Stay focused.”