Tinubu Is Beatable, I Took Bullets For Buhari – Makinde’s Running Mate, Daura

Former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Vice-presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Lawal Musa Daura, has declared that President Bola Tinubu is defeatable in the 2027 elections.

He said he knows Tinubu well and that the President has made “several errors.”

Naija News reports that Daura made the submission on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he spoke about his relationship with Tinubu, his political experience working with former President Muhammadu Buhari, his partnership with APM presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, and the 2027 contest.

Asked whether Tinubu could be beaten in the 2027 election, Daura responded: “Very well.”

The former DSS boss also revealed that his relationship with Tinubu goes beyond politics, stressing that he knows the President well.

According to him, several things are attributed to Tinubu which he is not.

“President Bola Tinubu is not a stranger to me. Even though he is our of the nation, he’s the leader, the commander in chief, in other class, we’re friends. We know ourselves very well. Me and him, we know ourself. There are lots of things being ascribed to him which he’s not,” he said.

I Took Bullets For Buhari

Daura, who served as the Director-General of the DSS during the tenure of President Buhari, said he misses the former Nigerian leader.

According to him, he took bullets for the former President.

“I do miss Muhammadu Buhari. I took bullets for him,” he said.

Daura also claimed that many sycophants surrounded Buhari, saying they betrayed the former president’s trust and took advantage of his administration.

“There were so many sycophants around Buhari; they betrayed the trust he gave them and took advantage of that government,” he added.

2027 Election

Daura urged Nigerians to support the Makinde-Daura ticket of the APM because they share a passion for Nigeria and want to reform the country.

“We are a pair that seems to really understand each other; we share the same passion for this country, and don’t forget, one of our mottos is that we are resetting this country,” Daura said.