Buhari Failed Because Of Corruption – Datti Baba-Ahmed

Labour Party former vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has described the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari as the most corrupt government Nigeria has ever experienced.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed shared his reservations during an appearance on MIC On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye.

He argued that corruption was mostly responsible for the failure of Buhari’s administration.

“Why did Buhari fail so spectacularly? It’s because of corruption, I’m sorry. May his soul rest in peace. All of us are on that journey, and we’ll go and account for what we did.

“There has never been a corrupt government like Buhari’s government, and immoral government like Buhari’s government,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed equally linked his criticism of Buhari to the 2023 presidential election, accusing the former administration of failing to deliver on its promise of conducting credible polls.

He noted that while Buhari had promised that the 2023 election would be free and fair, events surrounding the transmission and collation of results did not meet that expectation.

Meanwhile, Datti Baba-Ahmed said he is an independent politician with his own principles and convictions.

Baba-Ahmed, who spoke on the Naija Unfiltered podcast, declared that his choices are not based on the political decisions of the party’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He made the submission while explaining his decision not to defect with Obi to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), but instead, joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

According to him, he believed the internal crisis within the Labour Party should have been resolved rather than abandoned.

“They thought I would follow Peter Obi, but I had given enough sympathy then and I thought as a leader, what he should do then is to solve the problem out,” he said.

The former senator argued that leaving one political platform because of internal disagreements only to join another party is not the solution, as any party could face challenges in the future.

“If Abure was a problem, what makes him think the Nwosu or the David Mark of the ADC will not be a problem? What makes him think the chairman of Seriake’s party, NDC, will not be a problem? It’s the same thing wherever you go. Stay here and fix the problem; let’s work together, and he decided to move,” Baba-Ahmed stated.

The former Vice Presidential candidate clarified that his decisions are fully is own, and not in any way tObi’s to the political mo of Obi.

“With due respect, Peter Obi does not own my politics, he does not own me. I am independent,” he said.

He, however, clarified that Obi is well aware of his decisions and why he took them.

“And I said, alright sir. I have different reasons for joining you. If you want to move, go ahead. I gave my cogent and logical reason for not joining the ADC, all of which have come through,” he added