Presidency Makes Accusations Against Arise TV

The presidency has accused Arise Television of exhibiting preferential treatment for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, made this accusation in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday.

According to Bwala, Arise Television’s presenters often express strong opinions about other political candidates but adopt a different approach when discussing Peter Obi.

The presidential spokesman claimed that discussions about the former Governor of Anambra State often sound like surrogates advising their principal, adding that the television station had not aired any trending reports considered adverse to Peter Obi since he became a presidential candidate.

He wrote, “Is anyone watching Arise News@ARISEtv morning show gossip trending? They have strong opinion on all the candidates, but when it came to @PeterObi, what they have is advice; even the tone of their voices when talking about peter Obi is like surrogates advising their principal.

“I dare to say that they never had any so-called stories trending adverse to peter Obi since Obi has been on the ballot.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has launched a fresh attack on Peter Obi and his 2023 running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, alleging that Baba-Ahmed knew of what he described as shortcomings in the former Anambra State governor before agreeing to run with him.

Sowore made the allegation in a post on his 𝕏 account while responding to recent comments attributed to Baba-Ahmed about Obi, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and other Nigerian political figures.

Baba-Ahmed, Obi’s running mate on the Labour Party (LP) ticket in the 2023 presidential election, reportedly argued that the politicians could not deliver the changes Nigeria required.

In response, Sowore claimed Baba-Ahmed’s remarks reflected information he had acquired while working closely with Obi.